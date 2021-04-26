Mia Joy Releases Music Video for "Saturn"

Mia Joy has released “Saturn,” a meditative new single. The new song is the fourth released ahead of her debut album Spirit Tamer, which arrives May 7 on Fire Talk.

Joy’s latest creation errs on the side of lo-fi with its ambient synths and ethereal melodies. A bit of the ‘90s flavoring of her influences Sade and Selena comes through on the song’s drum beat, but “Saturn” feels wholly current and individual as Joy crafts her dreamy, melancholic pop—an impressive feat, considering “Saturn” was actually the first song she ever wrote. The single arrives with a blue-saturated music video that finds the singer lounging and playing with swords through closeups and fish-eye lenses.

Mia Joy elaborated on “Saturn” in a statement:

I am a practicing astrologer and It is written in the voice of Saturn, the planet of restriction, isolation, responsibility, hard lessons. It mockingly asks me how it has affected my life, makes me question faith in humanity and inner loneliness. All running themes of the album.

Watch the music video for “Saturn” below and preorder Spirit Tamer here.