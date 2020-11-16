Miley Cyrus Unveils Tracklist for New Album Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus has revealed the full tracklist for her forthcoming album Plastic Hearts, out Nov. 27, and it includes a few surprise collaborations.
Plastic Hearts has three guest spots featuring Dua Lipa, Joan Jett and Billy Idol, as the album signifies Cyrus leaning into a more mature rock sound.
Leading up to her new album’s release, Cyrus has shown off her vocal range through various covers like Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” “Zombie” by The Cranberries and even Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe.”
Check out the full tracklist and album cover for Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts below.
01. WTF Do I Know
02. Plastic Hearts
03. Angels Like You
04. Prisoner (feat. Dua Lipa)
05. Gimme What I Want
06. Night Crawling (feat. Billy Idol)
07. Midnight Sky
08. High
09. Hate Me
10. Bad Karma (feat. Joan Jett)
11. Never Be Me
12. Golden G String