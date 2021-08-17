Militarie Gun Announce New EP, Share New Single "Big Disappointment"

Los Angeles based hardcore group Militarie Gun has announced their newest EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II, out Sept. 10 via Convulse Records. Fronted by Regional Justice Center’s Ian Shelton and featuring members of Drug Church and Modern Color, Militarie Gun has gained a lot of momentum, in part due to their blend of hardcore and indie rock carried by Shelton’s urgent vocals.
The announcement comes with the band’s newest single “Big Disappointment,” a soaring anthemic hardcore banger with a minimalist palette. Shelton’s vocal chops shine, placing him amongst fellow legends such as David Yow from The Jesus Lizard with his emotional delivery.
The band will also be extensively touring in support of the EPs, with an appearance at The Fest as well as dates with Fiddlehead, SPICE and Object of Affection. Tickets are on sale now via the venues’ respective websites.
Below, watch the video for “Big Disappointment” and keep scrolling for the complete details of All Roads Lead To The Gun II which you can preorder here.
All Roads Lead To The Gun II Artwork:
All Roads Lead To The Gun II Tracklist:
01. Big Disappointment
02. Disposable Plastic Trash
03. Background Kids
04. All Roads Lead To The Gun
September
24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club #
25 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction #
26 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #
October
01 – Hesperia, CA @ Collective 47
02 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme
03 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop
06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fantasy Factory
07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive
08 – Denver, CO @ Convulse Fest
09 – Omaha, NB @ Outrspaces
10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Caydence Records & Coffee
11 – Des Moines, IA @ Subsect Skateshop
12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
14 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
16 – Pittsburg, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
17 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ The Hive
18 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *
19 – Middletown, CT @ Rednawa Collective *
20 – Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *
21 – Providence, RI @ News Cafe *
22 – Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos *
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *
24 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Disorder Vinyl
28 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records
31 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest
November
w/ Fiddlehead, Object of Affection
02 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Coffin Company
03 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
05 – St. Louis, MS @ Sinkhole
06 – Kansas City, MS @ Revolution Records
07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St.
09 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11 – Houston, TX @ Satellite
12 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom
13 – Odessa, TX @ Cactus House