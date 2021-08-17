Militarie Gun Announce New EP, Share New Single "Big Disappointment"

Los Angeles based hardcore group Militarie Gun has announced their newest EP All Roads Lead To The Gun II, out Sept. 10 via Convulse Records. Fronted by Regional Justice Center’s Ian Shelton and featuring members of Drug Church and Modern Color, Militarie Gun has gained a lot of momentum, in part due to their blend of hardcore and indie rock carried by Shelton’s urgent vocals.

The announcement comes with the band’s newest single “Big Disappointment,” a soaring anthemic hardcore banger with a minimalist palette. Shelton’s vocal chops shine, placing him amongst fellow legends such as David Yow from The Jesus Lizard with his emotional delivery.

The band will also be extensively touring in support of the EPs, with an appearance at The Fest as well as dates with Fiddlehead, SPICE and Object of Affection. Tickets are on sale now via the venues’ respective websites.

Below, watch the video for “Big Disappointment” and keep scrolling for the complete details of All Roads Lead To The Gun II which you can preorder here.

All Roads Lead To The Gun II Artwork:

All Roads Lead To The Gun II Tracklist:

01. Big Disappointment

02. Disposable Plastic Trash

03. Background Kids

04. All Roads Lead To The Gun

September

24 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club #

25 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction #

26 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #

October

01 – Hesperia, CA @ Collective 47

02 – Fullerton, CA @ Programme

03 – San Diego, CA @ Whistle Stop

06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fantasy Factory

07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Beehive

08 – Denver, CO @ Convulse Fest

09 – Omaha, NB @ Outrspaces

10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Caydence Records & Coffee

11 – Des Moines, IA @ Subsect Skateshop

12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

13 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

14 – Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

15 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

16 – Pittsburg, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

17 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ The Hive

18 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop *

19 – Middletown, CT @ Rednawa Collective *

20 – Boston, MA @ Hardcore Stadium *

21 – Providence, RI @ News Cafe *

22 – Queens, NY @ Trans Pecos *

23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

24 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Disorder Vinyl

28 – Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

31 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

November

02 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Coffin Company

03 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

05 – St. Louis, MS @ Sinkhole

06 – Kansas City, MS @ Revolution Records

07 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St.

09 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11 – Houston, TX @ Satellite

12 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

13 – Odessa, TX @ Cactus House

w/ Fiddlehead, Object of Affection