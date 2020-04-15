Hear Modern English Perform "I Melt With You" on This Day in 1983

Modern English’s big hit “I Melt With You” (1982) was always a great song, but it takes on new meaning now. One of the most-gabbed about indie records of 2020 so far was The Strokes’ new album The New Abnormal, and one of its promo singles “Bad Decisions” was really good—perhaps almost too good. If The Strokes’ new tune sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because it resembles two new wave classics: Modern English’s “I Melt With You” and Billy Idol’s “Dancing With Myself.”

Similarities aside, all three of those songs are very enjoyable riffy rock tunes, so we thought we’d share one of them with you. On this day (April 15) in 1983, Modern English performed “I Melt With You” in Pasadena, Calif, and you can hear that glorious live recording below.

Listen to “I Melt With You” live in 1983 via the Paste vault, and scroll down to watch Modern English’s session from SXSW 2017.