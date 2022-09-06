Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

This fall, Modest Mouse will mark the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album, “undisputed indie-rock classic” The Lonesome Crowded West, with a North American tour.

The Washington rockers will revive their four-piece lineup from the album’s original touring days, with founding members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor, and perform the album “in order from start to finish” for the very first time.

The band will also release The Lonesome Crowded West on limited vinyl picture disc, available for pre-order as an add-on to ticket purchases, as well as at the shows themselves.

The Lonesome Crowded West was produced by Calvin Johnson in Seattle and originally released on Nov. 18, 1997, on Up Records, the follow-up to the band’s acclaimed 1996 debut This Is A Long Drive For Someone With Nothing To Think About.

Tickets for Modest Mouse’s Lonesome Crowded West anniversary shows go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. local time. More info is available on the band’s website.

Hear a standout track from the album and see the band’s tour dates below, and revisit our ranking of Modest Mouse’s discography.

Modest Mouse The Lonesome Crowded West Tour Dates:

November

18 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

21-22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

30 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

December

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

02 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5