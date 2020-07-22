Moses Sumney Shares Chilling Video for "Me in 20 Years"

Moses Sumney has shared a music video for “Me in 20 Years,” a track off his critically-lauded double album from earlier this year, græ. Filmed in Kiev, Ukraine, the video tracks Sumney as an old man, wandering alone in a decaying apartment with a slowly expanding chasm in its bed. Watch below.

The video was directed by Allie Avital and follows Sumney’s self-directed videos for “Virile” and “Cut Me” from the same album. Earlier this month, Sumney, in collaboration with fashion designer Thom Browne, released a video showcasing his own interpretation of the Olympic Hymn, titled “... Monumental….”