Moses Sumney Is Teasing New Music

After releasing one of 2020’s best albums, his stunning sophomore double LP græ, the one and only Moses Sumney is up to something.

On Wednesday, the singer/songwriter shared a teaser video to Facebook, captioned, “Call me… so I can make it juicy for ya.” The lo-fi clip is presented like a TV commercial, with footage of Sumney dancing and posing in a secluded, mountainous setting. A distorted voiceover instructs, “Hey … you wanna hear something you just can’t believe? Then call now. 478-4MO-HEAT. I wanna tell you something.”

A call to that number activates a recording: “Hello, thank you for calling Moses. If you want to hear something you just can’t believe, press one. There are no other options. Press one.” Whether you press one or not, the recording then plays Sumney’s full cover of T-Pain’s 2008 hit “Can’t Believe It,” complete with watery autotuned vocals and subdued horns.

A visit to Sumney’s YouTube channel turns up the official video for his “Can’t Believe It” rendition, set to premiere tonight at midnight ET, Sept. 10. Saxophonist and guitarist Sam Gendel is featured on the cover, while Sumney directed, styled and choreographed its music video himself.

Here’s the (hypothetical) kicker: Our guess, judging by Sumney’s Facebook post, is that his “Can’t Believe It” cover isn’t the only one. The caption references Lil Wayne’s 2008 single “Lollipop,” suggesting Sumney may have more 2000s hip-hop and R&B covers up his sleeve.

For now, you can set a reminder to catch Sumney’s “Can’t Believe It” video when it premieres below, and keep an eye out for more info.