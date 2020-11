Last night (Nov. 29), Moses Sumney dropped by this year’s BET Soul Train Awards to perform a breathtaking rendition of his song “Bless Me” from his latest album græ. Sumney’s performance was just another example of his impressive vocal range, notably his use of falsetto.

BET’s Soul Train Awards also featured performances from Brandy, Monica, Ella Mai and more.

Watch Moses Sumney’s performance of “Bless Me” below, and read Paste’s review of græ here.