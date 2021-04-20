Mother Nature Release Star-Studded SZNZ Mixtape

Chicago rap duo Mother Nature is a hidden gem, comprised of rappers Klevah and TRUTH’s witty spitfire bars and silky vocals. Following 2020’s Portalz, the two zoom out of their hard-hitting philosophical questions in favor of a fun-loving, cocky display of their mesmerizing chemistry on SZNZ, out now.

The two reflect on the concept of the mixtape in a statement:

We seek to awaken our communities to acknowledge and replace the consumption of death and low vibr8tional frequencies that cause ills and confusion, particularly within our youth. Through ‘SZNZ,’ Mother Nature brings a balance to the mainstream airways and platforms, cutting thru clones and rebuilding the foundation of true HipHop culture.

The mixtape is entirely produced by labelmate Boathouse and has a host of Chicago natives joining in on the fun, including Sir Michael Rocks, Valee and Brittney Carter. We previously highlighted “MOMENTZ” as a February song of the week.

You can stream SZNZ here and check out their latest music video for “CLOUDZ” featuring Sir Michael Rocks below, along with artwork and tracklist details further down.

SZNZ Artwork:

SZNZ Tracklist:

01. ANTISOCIAL

02. RZNZ

03. CLOUDZ feat. Sir Michael Rocks

04. GOOFIEZ feat. Valee

05. DELIVERED

06. LOVE GO feat. Brittney Carter and Freddie Old Soul

07. BIG WHEELZ

08. NUTSO feat. Jeff K%nz + Gr8sky

09. TREEHUGGAZ

10. MOMENTZ

11. HANDZOFF

12. SOURCE CODE feat. Murph Watkins

13. GEMZ

14. STATIC MODE feat. Dave Coresh

15. DRILLZ