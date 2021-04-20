Mother Nature Release Star-Studded SZNZ Mixtape

Chicago rap duo Mother Nature is a hidden gem, comprised of rappers Klevah and TRUTH’s witty spitfire bars and silky vocals. Following 2020’s Portalz, the two zoom out of their hard-hitting philosophical questions in favor of a fun-loving, cocky display of their mesmerizing chemistry on SZNZ, out now.
The two reflect on the concept of the mixtape in a statement:
We seek to awaken our communities to acknowledge and replace the consumption of death and low vibr8tional frequencies that cause ills and confusion, particularly within our youth. Through ‘SZNZ,’ Mother Nature brings a balance to the mainstream airways and platforms, cutting thru clones and rebuilding the foundation of true HipHop culture.
The mixtape is entirely produced by labelmate Boathouse and has a host of Chicago natives joining in on the fun, including Sir Michael Rocks, Valee and Brittney Carter. We previously highlighted “MOMENTZ” as a February song of the week.
You can stream SZNZ here and check out their latest music video for “CLOUDZ” featuring Sir Michael Rocks below, along with artwork and tracklist details further down.
SZNZ Artwork:
SZNZ Tracklist:
01. ANTISOCIAL
02. RZNZ
03. CLOUDZ feat. Sir Michael Rocks
04. GOOFIEZ feat. Valee
05. DELIVERED
06. LOVE GO feat. Brittney Carter and Freddie Old Soul
07. BIG WHEELZ
08. NUTSO feat. Jeff K%nz + Gr8sky
09. TREEHUGGAZ
10. MOMENTZ
11. HANDZOFF
12. SOURCE CODE feat. Murph Watkins
13. GEMZ
14. STATIC MODE feat. Dave Coresh
15. DRILLZ