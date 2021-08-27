Giveaway: Win Mouse Rat's The Awesome Album on Limited-Edition Vinyl!

The artists formerly known as Scarecrow Boat—that is, Pawnee, Indiana’s Mouse Rat, every Parks & Recreation diehard’s favorite band—have digitally released their long-anticipated debut album, The Awesome Album, ahead of an Oct. 29 physical release.

Paste and Dualtone Music Group (and, to a far more fictional extent, Entertainment 720) are teaming up to give away a vinyl copy of the LP to one lucky fan. The winner will receive a limited-edition “Catch Your Dream” red/white/blue pressing of The Awesome Album.

Readers who want a chance to win the album can enter here. U.S. entries only. Contest runs today, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 6, at 11:59:59 p.m. CT. Vinyl will ship to the winner in late October.

Watch Mouse Rat’s “Catch Your Dream (featuring Duke Silver)” video below, and see the details of their debut album further down. You can stream/buy it right here.

The Awesome Album Tracklist:

01. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)

02. The Pit

03. Sex Hair

04. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)

05. Two Birds Holding Hands

06. Ann Song

07. The Way You Look Tonight

08. Menace Ball

09. Remember

10. I Get A Kick Out Of You

11. Lovely Tonight

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. I Only Have Eyes For You

14. Pickled Ginger (*performed by Land Ho!)

15. Cold Water (*Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

The Awesome Album Art: