My Bloody Valentine Criticize Spotify for Displaying "Fake Lyrics" to Their Songs

Dream-pop titans My Bloody Valentine made a long-awaited return to streaming services last spring, adding their complete catalog to the Spotifys of the world. It appears that particular platform has now given the band reason to regret doing so: “Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting,” the band tweeted late Thursday. “We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet.”

What’s more, when a Twitter user in the replies pointed out that Spotify had done the same for Cocteau Twins, the band’s Simon Raymonde ostensibly (his account is unverified) replied, “I already informed @4ad and @Spotify that these (& all CT lyrics on the internet) are nonsense but I’ve no idea where it’s all at. If we’d wanted our lyrics put up anywhere we wouldve done it 30 odd years ago. There’s even a twitter page dedicated to ‘posting CT lyrics’—sad.”

Spotify introduced its lyrics feature in November 2021, partnering with music data company Musixmatch to ”[bring] song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks.”

Paste has reached out to Spotify for more information and will update this post with any that we receive.