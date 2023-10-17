PREMIERE: Listen to Nailah Hunter’s “Finding Mirrors”

Today, Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist Nailah Hunter has announced her recent signing with Fat Possum Records, her debut album Lovegaze and the release of lead single “Finding Mirrors.” After putting out two EPs via Leaving Records, the West Coast harpist is priming her first full-length LP.

Lovegaze is set to arrive January 12, 2024, and “Finding Mirrors” is a gorgeous, meditative song that showcases Hunter’s angelic pop vocals and an atmospheric, dreamy arrangement packed with synthesizers and drum machines. The tune is harmonious and emotional, catchy and reflective. Hunter’s next direction is primed to be a big one.

Hunter says about “Finding Mirrors”: “This song began with a bass line, which is not usually how I approach writing. Of all the tracks on the record, it is the most purposeful departure from the comfort I found in making ambient music in the past. Letting the song exist in the form that it came to me was a healing reminder that I can make anything I want to. The song is about seeing yourself without warning.”

Watch the music video for “Finding Mirrors” and check out the Lovegaze artwork and tracklist below. You can stream the track here and pre-order the album here.

Lovegaze Artwork:

Lovegaze Tracklist:

Strange Delights

Through the Din

Finding Mirrors

000

Lovegaze

Bleed

Adorned

Cloudbreath

Garden

Into the Sun