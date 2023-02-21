Exclusive: Watch a Video for "Crybaby" from Nanna (from Of Monsters and Men)

On the heels of “Godzilla,” her first single released as a solo artist, Of Monsters and Men’s Nanna has a new track out today, “Crybaby,” premiering right here on Paste. The Icelandic singer/songwriter wrote both the songs outside of her hometown of Reykjavik, in a small cabin, where she spent some time by herself.

“’Crybaby’ is one of the first songs I wrote for the album,” Nanna says via email. “I needed some space, so I went up to my cabin to spend time alone. I remember lying on my floor playing the guitar and feeling a bit sorry for myself. It felt dramatic and then when I caught myself being so serious it felt a bit funny. So, I called the song ‘Crybaby’ as a way of laughing at myself. I recorded it with [The National’s] Aaron Dessner who co-produced the track, in his Long Pond studio and then finished working on it and in Iceland.”

The song opens with droning notes from what sounds like an old hollow-body electric and Nanna singing, “Do you love me? / I can take it / Do you think we / Can somehow make it?” It immediately picks up and continues to build like the best songs from her band. But Nanna carries this track, dancing wildly in a strange community-center-like bar under fluorescent lights of the video. The whole process of working alone was new.

“It was a pretty different experience!” she says. “When you are in a band you sometimes have to comprise if there’s a difference of opinions, but on this album, I found myself not having to do that. The main challenge was to be in tune with my gut feeling. I didn’t share that I was working on an album with a lot of people until it was finished, and I think that helped keep me in a creative mindset.”

“I don’t have a problem with being alone,” she proclaims in the song, and it would seem she’s telling the truth. Her first forays into a solo career are promising, with more music to come.

