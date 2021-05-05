Nap Eyes Covers Green Day's "When I Come Around" for New EP

Nap Eyes will release When I Come Around on May 14 via Jagjaguwar, sharing its title track—a hazy, lapsteel-heavy rendition of Green Day’s 1994 Dookie hit—alongside the new EP’s announcement on Wednesday. The track is accompanied by a music video (dir. Margarita Brighton) in which frontman Nigel Chapman takes his style cues from the Reddit commentariat, assuming a pop-punk persona befitting of the cover.

When I Come Around’s other three cuts include a cover of “Thank You” by Bonnie Raitt, a previously unreleased Nap Eyes track titled “Following A God Desire,” and a rework of their Snapshot of a Beginner track “Even Though I Can’t Read Your Mind” by hyperpop duo Time XL—i.e., Nap Eyes guitarist Brad Loughead and drummer Seamus Dalton.

Chapman says of the band’s “When I Come Around” cover:

Green Day has been my favourite band since I was 12 years old, and “When I Come Around” has always been one of my favourites by them. The quality of the song speaks for itself; it’s one of the greatest songs ever written, in my opinion. I’ve been working under the influence and in the shadows of this and other Green Day songs, periodically reconnecting with and being floored by them, ever since I first began writing my own songs years ago. I hope the world will understand that getting to record this cover with Nap Eyes is a longtime dream come true.

“When I Come Around” is Nap Eyes’ first new release since their October 2020 NNAMDÏ collaboration “Blood River” and their August 2020 b-sides “Snake Oil / Child’s Romance.”

Listen to Nap Eyes’ Green Day cover below and see the details of their forthcoming EP further down. You can preorder it here.

When I Come Around Tracklist:

1. When I Come Around (Green Day cover)

2. Thank You (Bonnie Raitt cover)

3. Following A God Desire

4. Read Yr Mind (Time XL Remix)

When I Come Around EP Art: