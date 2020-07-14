Listen to Narrow Head's New Single "Stuttering Stanley"

Texas-based shoegaze crew Narrow Head are back with another single, “Stuttering Stanley,” from their forthcoming sophomore LP 12th House Rock, out Aug. 28 via Run For Cover Records.

Frontman Jacob Duarte said of the song:

Stuttering Stanley is something I was called growing up a few times. Not everyone can keep up with how I talk and what I’m saying. There’s two types of reactions I get when a person hears me stutter for the first time. Sometimes they’ll notice and patiently let me get out my words, and politely not say anything. The other is the person who doesn’t understand what’s happening and chuckles before realizing that I have a stutter. It helps me figure out who’s real and who’s not.

This track follows “Night Tryst,” and both singles portray the band’s signature blend of shoegaze, nu-metal, and grunge. Reminiscent of Superheaven or Nothing, they make music that East Coast emos are desperate to hear.

Preorder 12th House Rock here, and listen to “Stuttering Stanley” below.