Narrow Head Sign to Run For Cover, Share Video for New Album Track

Texas band Narrow Head has been making a name for themselves with a heavy shoegaze sound harkening back to the ’90s alternative scene. Today, the band announced that they are signing to Run for Cover Records to release their sophomore album, 12th House Rock, out on August 28 via Run For Cover (North America) and Holy Roar (UK/EU). Accompanying the announcement, Narrow Head shared a music video for the first track from the album, “Night Tryst.” Watch below.

“I wanted to create a fairly dark world with my words,” said vocalist/guitarist Jacob Duarte, “Kind of like the reality William Burroughs creates in Naked Lunch: a grimy world of drunks and druggies filled with endless nights of unknown substances, pleasures, and regrets. I put my life and experiences into that world and those are the words that came out.”

Narrow Head self-produced 12th House Rock, which centers around themes of self-loathing, desolation, self-medication, the loss of loved ones and hopeful redemption.

Listen to “Night Tryst,” and preorder the album here.

01. Yer’ Song

02. Ponderosa Sun Club

03. Stuttering Stanley

04. 12th House

05. Hard To Swallow

06. Crankcase

07. Nodding Off

08. Night Tryst

09. Emmadazey

10. Wastrel

11. Delano Door

12. Bulma

13. Evangeline Dream