Nation of Language Announce Limited Edition Seven-Inch Single With Pixies Cover

Following the release of their 2020 debut record Introduction, Presence, Brooklyn synth-pop band Nation of Language have announced a new limited edition seven-inch single.

It includes their cover of Pixies hit “Gouge Away” and an original b-side “One More Time,” which you won’t be able to hear anywhere else. It is currently available for preorder here.

“When Aidan suggested ‘Gouge Away’ I was immediately struck by how badly I wanted to rework it in our style, and the whole song mapped itself out in my head right away,” vocalist Ian Devaney says. “I didn’t let myself listen to the original from then until it was fully recorded so I might forget certain details about it, leaving only my impression of it’s foundational elements – the way the quiet, unsettling verses give way to the savage choruses, the way the big transitional guitar line overwhelms you every time it happens.”

Nation of Language are also releasing an exclusive, translucent pressing of their debut album through Rough Trade, available on Aug. 28. Read Paste’s review of Introduction, Presence here, and check out our interview with the band from our Best of What’s Next column here.

Listen to their cover of “Gouge Away” below.

.