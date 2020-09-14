Neil Young Announces Live Album And Movie With Promise Of The Real, Noise and Flowers

Neil Young and Promise of the Real’s 2019 European summer tour will soon be made into a live double album and a film titled Noise and Flowers, which will arrive in early 2021.

The 2019 tour began just over a week after the death of Young’s longtime manager, Elliot Roberts. Young wrote about Roberts in the Neil Young Archives:

[Daryl Hannah] and I were on the bus, on our way to New York to catch a plane to Europe, when we got the call. After returning to the funeral for our beloved Elliot, we got on the plane and left for the tour. During the tour, we had a poster of Elliot on a road case, right where he always stood during our shows. Everyone who was with us felt that this tour was amazing for its great vibe. The Real and I delivered for Elliot. [Noise and Flowers] is truly a great collection, dripping with the soul of our band as we played for our fallen leader.

The tracklist for Noise and Flowers is yet to be announced.