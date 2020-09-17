The Song Exploder Podcast Is Coming to Netflix: Watch The Trailer

Song Exploder, the podcast where host Hrishikesh Hirway sits down with artists and explores how their songs were made, is now getting the Netflix treatment.

The podcast has inspired a new television series of the same name, which will start streaming on Netflix Oct. 2. The show, much like the podcast, will thread together interviews, archival footage, demo recordings and more as the artist breaks down each layer of their song. Featured artists this season are Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign. Hirway has been making the podcast since 2014 and has hosted artists such as Solange, U2, Metallica, The Roots and Lorde, among many others, over the years.

Hirway said of the new series:

As a teenager, I used to sit in my room and listen to music while poring over the lyrics and liner notes and artwork until I could almost feel myself living in the world of the artist. It was the most incredible feeling, and with Song Exploder, I wanted to take that feeling and go even further. It’s been so exciting to turn it into a television show, because it’s provided a chance to immerse yourself in the music—and the ideas behind the music—in a deeper way than I ever imagined.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Morgan Neville has signed on to produce and direct one of the episodes.

Watch the Song Exploder trailer featuring Miranda, Keys and more below.