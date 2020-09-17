10 New Albums to Stream Today

It’s yet another New Music Friday (the penultimate one in September, I might add), and this week we’re graced with new albums from superstars and new students like. Dead Oceans newcomer Fenne Lily finally releases her debut album BREACH, as does Boston-based singer/songwriter Anjmile. We’ve also got our ears on the long-awaited new record from pop star Alicia Keys. Keep scrolling to see all of Paste’s picks for the best new albums out today.

You probably know PC Music founder A. G. Cook from his extensive work with Charli XCX, namely on her two most recent albums How I’m Feeling Now and Charli. Now, he’s back with another of his own albums, Apple. “Apple is my own take on Personal Computer Music,” Cook says. “I’ve always been interested in the blurred line between bedroom and professional studio production, and at what point a personality either gets created or accidentally takes shape. For me there’s a great sense of freedom in combining something slick with something naive – a reality where anything could happen. In calling the album Apple, I wanted to draw attention to one of the simplest, most everyday objects, which somehow contains references to almost everything imaginable – from computers to The Beatles, New York to Snow White, and an entire world of history and mythology. A little free advertising doesn’t hurt.” —Ellen Johnson

Listen here

Alicia Keys’ highly anticipated album Alicia is finally arriving today. Initially, the album was going to drop in March, followed by a tour scheduled to start in June. However, those plans were derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alicia includes previously released singles, “Time Machine,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love” featuring Miguel, “So Done” featuring Khalid, “Love Looks Better,” “Perfect Way to Die” and “Good Job.” —Paris Rosenthal

Listen here

Anjimile Chithambo, who records as Anjimile, is on a road to self-improvement on their debut album Giver Taker, and their folk-pop vibrancy certainly adds to that revitalizing spirit. There’s an earthy spirituality and youthful determination, boosted by radiant vocals and lyrics of patience and compassion. One highlight “Maker” blooms with nimble, bubbly guitars and rapturous percussion—it’s a symphony of wonder as Chithambo asks, “Have you ever seen anything quite like this?” Another key track, the reflective, downtempo “In Your Eyes,” grapples with identity and acceptance: “Was my body denied? / I can’t see what’s in your eyes / No, I can’t be what’s in your eyes.” Its warm rootsiness, indie-pop vivacity and African-influenced rhythms make for an incredibly inspired first LP. —Lizzie Manno

Listen here

L.A. singer/songwriter Deradoorian is known for her thoughtful indie tunes, and her new material is more thoughtful than ever. “I think it would be cool if people lay on the floor to listen to it, and let it go through their bodies,” Deradoorian says of the album. “Being in that kind of space of awareness making it, I hope it evokes a physical reaction for people…that has so much to do with frequencies, vibrational relationships in sound.” The making of Find the Sun involved a Vipassana retreat, which prompted her to ponder the relationship between the mind and the body. That comes through in both the lyrics and the sound; a lot of it sounds physical, like yoga in the form of music. For the songwriting process on this album, she started with sketches and gradually turned them into bigger concepts. —Danielle Chelosky

Listen here

Bristol-based artist Fenne Lily has released her sophomore album, BREACH, via Dead Oceans. The album was written during a period of self-enforced isolation before the coronavirus, and largely deals with “loneliness, and trying to work out the difference between being alone and being lonely.” The album is Lily’s first for Dead Oceans. —Lia Pikus

Listen here

Gillian Welch dropped two new songs last week, “Beautiful Boy” and “I Just Want You To Know, ahead of her second installment of home demos, Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2, which is out now. Welch’s Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs, Vol. 2 was recorded with her longtime partner David Rawlings in between two previous albums, Time (The Revelator) and Soul Journey. There will also be a third collection of these home demos to arrive sometime in the upcoming months, per a press release. —Lexi Lane

Listen here ;

Times are tough right now, but luckily we have a new Joan Osborne album to raise our spirits. With Trouble and Strife the singer/songwriter returns to tender folk-country, and it’s an oasis in times of madness. For her new album, she enlisted a large live band (including several musicians who played on her last album, Songs of Bob Dylan), featuring guitarists Jack Petruzzelli, Nels Cline and Andrew Carillo, keyboardist Keith Cotton, bassist Richard Hammond, drummer Aaron Comess and vocalists Catherine Russell, Ada Dyer, Martha Redbone and Audrey Martells. —Danielle Chelosky

Listen here

Oh Sees have released their new album via Castle Face, with the band offering the following description in an all-caps statement: “THIS RECORDING IS AT THE APOGEE OF SCUZZ. PUNK ANTHEM AMULETS FOR YOUR EARS AND HEART. A BATTERY FOR YOUR CORE.” Known for frequently changing their name, Oh Sees (now apparently going by “OSees,” according to a press release) last month shared the first single from the album, “Dreary Nonsense,” a tight and twitchy garage punk track harkening back to the group’s earlier days. The band also included a live performance of the track in a rehearsal taped back in March that saw the appearance of several new tracks set to appear on Protean Threat. —Jack Meyer

Listen here

Irish poet Sinead O’Brien has shared her debut EP Drowning in Blessings today via Chess Club Records. It follows the release of previous singles “Roman Ruins” and “Strangers in Danger,” the latter of which Paste named an essential art rock track of 2020. The EP was produced by none other than Dan Carey, known for his work with Fontaines D.C., Kate Tempest and more. —Lizzie Manno

Listen here

New Jersey power-pop queer punks Teenage Halloween have shared their self-titled debut full-length, out now via Don Giovanni Records. The lead single “Stationary,” an explosive pop-punk anthem, premiered exclusively via Paste. There’s a good chance you’ve already seen them live before; the band has played alongside acts like Charly Bliss, AJJ, Mom Jeans and more. —Danielle Chelosky

Listen here