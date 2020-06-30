The Week In Music: The Best Albums, Songs, Performances and More

You may have spent this week gearing up for the holiday weekend, but your favorite artists were busy announcing new projects. This week Washed Out, This Is The Kit and Sufjan Stevens each announced new albums out in 2020, and we couldn’t be more tickled. In addition to these album announcements and accompanying singles, we heard a daring new album by British rock group Dream Wife and rounded up the best music of June 2020 (a good month for music by any standard). Check out the best albums and songs of the month, and then zero in on this incredible week for music. It feels strange to end this intro by inviting you to have a great Fourth of July, so instead I’ll suggest you swap patriotic songs for protest anthems this year. In any case, have a nice weekend, and may it be filled with music.

Dream Wife’s sophomore record So When You Gonna… is noticeably less fiery than their debut, though you wouldn’t guess that from the first track, “Sports!,” which comes out the gate at full speed. The videogame-inspired bridge and the Garfunkel and Oates-esque line “These are the rules / Sports!” are just a few elements that make it one of the best songs on the album. The momentum dissipates fairly quickly into the album, though some of the energy from their debut peeks through on the title track and the live-while-we’re-young banger “RH RN.” While the all-or-nothing feeling of the first record is missed, the progression makes sense. Dream Wife was the sound of being young, of kissing strangers (“Let’s Make Out”) and endless summers (“Kids”). Now that the members of Dream Wife are a bit more grown up, their musical choices reflect that. It’s a trite observation about a sophomore album, but cliches become those for a reason: They’re true again and again. The band members are slightly less rash, though the songs are still punctuated by angular guitar and Mjöll’s shrieks that would give Poly Styrene a run for her money. —Clare Martin

Sufjan Stevens: “America”

Earlier this week, singer/songwriter and composer Sufjan Stevens announced the details of his eighth solo album The Ascension, due out on Sept. 25 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. This morning (July 3), Stevens has premiered its lead single “America”—a 12-minute electro-pop epic—alongside a video shot by Stevens. Stevens describes the new song as “a protest song against the sickness of American culture in particular.” —Lizzie Manno

This Is The Kit: “This Is What You Did”

Kate Stables announced this week that her next album under the This Is The Kit alias is called Off Off On, and it’s set to arrive Oct. 23 on Rough Trade. The news arrived with the lead single “This Is What You Did,” which features Stables’ signature upbeat banjo, top-knotch vocals and restless, stream-of-consciousness lyrics. Stables describes it as “A bit of a panic attack song,” adding, “”The negative voices of other people that are your own voice. Or are they? Hard to say when you’re in this kind of a place. How to get out of this place? Needing to get outside more.” —Ellen Johnson

Jordana: “Big”

Jordana has announced a two-part EP series, with the first part titled Something to Say, out July 31 via Grand Jury Music, and the second part coming this fall. She previewed Something to Say this week with a new song, “Big.” “Big is written about my experience of entering a state of pure confidence,” Jordana says. “It describes the fearlessness that I’ve taken on to reach this point.” The song is a unique electro-pop adventure, and Jordana’s vocals are as silky and gorgeous as ever. The video is a fun, youthful visual component, depicting her dancing in the streets at night. —Danielle Chelosky

