Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Announce Spring 2022 Tour

Longtime collaborators and Bad Seeds bandmates Nick Cave and Warren Ellis unleashed Carnage in February, and have now announced a spring 2022 tour in support of the album, taking their debut album as a duo on the road in North America for the first time.
Cave and Ellis will play 17 shows in the U.S. and Canada in March and April of 2022, starting with a March 1 show at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, North Carolina. They’ll cross to the West Coast and eventually make their way back east, concluding with a two-night stand at Montreal’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local via Cave’s website.
At midyear, Paste ranked Carnage among 2021’s best albums so far.
See Cave and Ellis’ tour dates below.
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis 2022 North American Tour Dates:
March
01 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
06 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
13 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
14 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
20 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
27 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
28 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
31 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
April
02-03 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier