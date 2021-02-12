Nightshift Share New Single "Piece Together"

Glasgow indie band Nightshift have shared “Piece Together,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Zöe, out on Feb. 26 via Trouble in Mind Records. Paste named Zöe as one of our most anticipated albums of February, praising their “rhythmic interplay and colorful chemistry.”

Keyboardist/vocalist Eothen Stearn says of the song:

“Piece Together” has a kind of cheesy homonym, peace and piece. A way of looking at micro-macro things but also trying to collage random things together. Learning to write was kind of my personal memories of being dyslexic and forming words. But also like finding scraps of sentences that you make into a bigger form, the inherent nature of writing.

It is ultimately searching summering peace and reflecting how Neo-age and 70s hippy ideologies of radical left has failed us – and consumed us. The cycles of baby boomers that were once seen as radical. The complexities around perceptions of liberalism and the slow mobilisation of the “left.”

Nightshift also announced a streamed concert on Saturday, Feb. 27 to celebrate their album release, hosted by U.K. promoter Upset The Rhythm. To buy tickets and learn more, click here.

Listen to “Piece Together” below, and preorder Zöe here.