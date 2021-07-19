Nilüfer Yanya Announces Feeling Lucky? Remix EP, Shares keiyaA's "Day 7.5093"

British singer/songwriter Nilüfer Yanya is taking a fresh look at her 2020 Feeling Lucky? EP, announcing the Feeling Lucky? Remix EP Tuesday and sharing its first single, Chicago-born singer/songwriter keiyaA’s take on “Day 7.5093.” The three-track remix EP is out in full on Aug. 18 via ATO Records, and also features reworks from Little Dragon and Kwes.

“The soundtrack to your summer has arrived!” Yanya says in a statement. “I’m a massive fan of all the artists and really honoured they took the time to put their own unique spin on each track. Hope all three remixes lift your mood like they have mine.”

“It was an incredible challenge to re-harmonize this record using Nilufer’s melodies as my guide,” says keiyaA. “Nilufer is an excellent songwriter and I was thrilled to be asked to do this remix.”

Yanya and keiyaA released their debut albums, Miss Universe and Forever, Ya Girl, in 2019 and 2020, respectively, with both records landing on Paste’s year-end best albums list for their release years. Safe to say we’re stoked to see them teaming up.

Listen to keiyaA’s “Day 7.5093” below and see the details of Yanya’s remix EP further down. You can preorder it right here.

Feeling Lucky? Remix EP Tracklist:

1. Same Damn Luck (Little Dragon Remix)

2. Day 7.5093 (keiyaA Remix)

3. Crash (Kwes. Rework)

Feeling Lucky? Remix EP Art: