No Joy Share Video for New Single "Four:" Watch

No Joy have shared a new song, “Four,” the third single off of their forthcoming album, Motherhood, which drops August 21 via Joyful Noise/Hand Drawn Dracula. “Four” follows their previous singles “Birthmark” and “Nothing Will Hurt.”

The new song, which No Joy frontperson and principal songwriter Jasamine White-Gluz called in a statement “perhaps my favorite No Joy song ever written,” has a colorful sonic palette, starting with a buildup of shoegaze fuzz that melts into a spell of trip-hop instrumentals before jolting into a thrash metal closer.

No Joy shared a music video for the new single, following visual artist Ashley Diabo at her home. The aim of the video, White-Gluz said, is “to appreciate Ashley at home, hoping to inspire all to embrace the love and inspiration of their home the way Ashley reminds us every day.” Watch below.

While you’re here, check out our footage of No Joy’s full set at Daytrotter Studio back in 2018.