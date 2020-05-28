No Rome Brings Jay Som and beabadoobee Together on New Song "Hurry Home"

London-based singer and producer No Rome released the single “Hurry Home” today. The track features beabadoobee and Jay Som and isn’t the first high-profile collaboration for No Rome, who in 2018 featured The 1975 on his track “Narcissist.” Listen to the new single here.

Earlier this month, Jay Som appeared on the first edition of the Soccer Mommy & Friends Singles Series, covering the artist’s Color Theory track, “Lucy.”