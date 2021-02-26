Noname Shares New Single "Rainforest" feat. Adam Ness

Noname, the moniker of Fatimah Nyeema Warner, has shared her first single of 2021 in “Rainforest.” The Chicago rapper’s most recent album Room 25 was featured in Paste’s 10 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2018, while her June 2020 one-off “Song 33” appeared on our list of that month’s best songs.

“Rainforest” has a danceable beat and features Warner’s frequent collaborator, Adam Ness. The singer previously offered vocals on “Prayer Song” and “no name” off Room 25. Warner, who is known for her lyricism, delivered once again on “Rainforest” with standout lines from the hook: “How you get closer to love? / How you lemonade all your sadness when you opening up? / You make excuses for billionaires, / you broke on the bus.”

You can listen to “Rainforest” below.