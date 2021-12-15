Hear Nothing's New Collaboration with Midwife, "This Man's Gift"

This year’s Adult Swim Singles series ends not with a bang, but with Nothing. The Philadelphia “lifegazers” teamed up with “heaven metal” powerhouse Midwife for “This Man’s Gift,” the 36th and final Adult Swim single of 2021. The track is precisely as darkly hypnotic as you’d expect, complete with hushed vocals, droning synths and percussion that skitters across the mix like some eerie creature of the night.

Nothing and Midwife recorded their new collaboration during their current tour together alongside Bambara (on select dates), which concludes next week with a two-night stand at Brooklyn’s Saint Vitus on Dec. 20-21. Nothing finalized the “This Man’s Gift” mix just this week while working out of a Florida retirement community, and—we’d imagine—racking up an unprecedented amount of noise complaints.

Nothing put out one of Paste’s top albums of 2020 (their 10th year as a band), The Great Dismal, following that acclaimed LP up with The Great Dismal B-Sides this past October. Just last week, they released a cover of Integrity’s “Micha (Those Who Fear Tomorrow).”

Listen to “This Man’s Gift (feat. Midwife)” here via Adult Swim, and check out Nothing and Midwife’s 2017 Daytrotter sessions and remaining tour dates below.

Nothing Tour Dates:

December

15 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

16 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

17 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

18 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

20-21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus