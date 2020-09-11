Nothing Announce New Album The Great Dismal, Share Lead Single

Nothing have announced their fourth album The Great Dismal, out on Oct. 30 via Relapse Records, and shared the first single “Say Less.” This spooky rock track contains Linkin Park-esque instrumentals and quiet-to-loud shifts.

The Great Dismal was recorded during quarantine with producer Will Yip, and it features appearances from Alex G, Mary Lattimore and Shelley Weiss.

“The Great Dismal refers to a swamp, a brilliant natural trap where survival is custom fit to its inhabitants,” frontman Domenic Palermo said. “The nature of its beautiful, but taxing environment and harsh conditions can’t ever really be shaken or forgotten too easily.”

Listen to Nothing’s new song “Say Less” below. Keep scrolling for The Great Dismal cover art and tracklist. Preorder the album here.

01. A Fabricated Life

02. Say Less

03. April Ha Ha

04. Catch a Fade

05. Famine Asylum

06. Bernie Sanders

07. In Blueberry

08. Memories

09. Blue Mecca

10. Just a Story

11. Ask The Rust