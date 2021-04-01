Olivia Rodrigo Follows "drivers license" with New Single "deja vu"

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her follow-up to her smash hit “drivers license,” a new single titled “deja vu.” The song arrives with a music video directed by Allie Avital featuring actress Talia Ryder, and confirms that Rodrigo’s debut album is on its way.

Following a song that broke Spotify’s record for the most single-day streams of a non-holiday song is no easy venture, but “deja vu” proves that Rodrigo’s success is no fluke. The song continues to deliver what fans loved about “drivers license,” from scathingly personal lyrics to a chorus that’s almost criminally fun to belt along to.

Fans on Twitter have already begun fawning over their favorite lyrics from the song, from multiple mentions of Rodrigo’s love for Billy Joel to the line “Watching reruns of Glee / Being annoying, singing in harmony.” The Glee reference has particularly captured the internet’s attention: Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams on the Ryan Murphy creation, even gave the singer a shoutout.

Gleek of the week: Olivia Rodrigo — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 1, 2021

Rodrigo said of “deja vu” in a statement:

The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends. I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.

Watch the music video for “deja vu” below. While no further details on Rodrigo’s debut album have been released yet, aside from the title *O*R, you can still pre-save it here.