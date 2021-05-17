Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform "good 4 u" and "drivers license" on SNL

Pop supernova Olivia Rodrigo appeared on this past weekend’s Keegan-Michael Key-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, performing two singles from her much-anticipated debut album Sour, coming this Friday, May 21.

Rodrigo released the pop-punk explosion of “good 4 u” on Friday, May 14, the day before her SNL set. “drivers license,” meanwhile, is the mega-hit so big, it made it to the Studio 8H stage long before Rodrigo did: SNL dedicated an entire sketch to the song in February’s episode hosted by Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

Between “drivers license,” “good 4 u” and the not-to-be-overlooked “deja vu,” Rodrigo has been breaking chart/streaming records left and right on the warpath to Sour, quickly becoming one of (pop) music’s brightest rising stars. No shocker she also shined on SNL.

Watch Rodrigo perform “drivers license” and “good 4 u” on SNL below.