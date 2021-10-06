Paris Texas Surprise-Release New EP, Red Hand Akimbo: Listen

Los Angeles art-rap duo Paris Texas haven’t been on radar long, but they’ve already made it plain they’re not interesting in moving predictably. Case in point: their new EP Red Hand Akimbo, which they only just hinted at earlier this week. The five-track release features their recent single “girls like drugs,” and follows their debut project BOY ANONYMOUS, which dropped in May.

Paris Texas—that is, Louie Pastel and Felix—wrote, performed and produced Red Hand Akimbo, with additional production from Dave Cerminara on de facto title track “RHM,” and co-production from the sought-after Kenny Beats on “BULLSEYE.” The duo’s shapeshifting combination of hip-hop and rock (“N***as can’t tell if it’s rock, can’t tell if it’s rap, I walk in between”) is in full swing on its four proper songs, while their tongue-in-cheek world-building shines throughout, particularly on a spoken-word, Cardi B-referencing “Epilogue.”

The duo will play sold-out headlining shows in L.A., Brooklyn and London in the coming days to celebrate Red Hand Akimbo’s release. Then, in spring 2022, they’ll head out on the road with BROCKHAMPTON, supporting the hip-hop collective on a lengthy North American tour. Tickets here.

Listen to Red Hand Akimbo below (or via your streamer of choice here), and see its tracklist and Paris Texas’ tour dates further down.

Red Hand Akimbo EP Tracklist:

1. Dr. Aco’s Miracle Bullets

2. girls like drugs

3. RHM

4. BULLSEYE

5. Epilogue

Paris Texas Tour Dates:

October

06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge sold out

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right sold out

13 – London, UK @ Colours sold out

February 2022

26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center^

March 2022

01 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom^

04 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory^

05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater^

08 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy^

11 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live^

12 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore^

14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte^

15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz^

17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

18 – New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden^

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^

25 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum^

26 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre^

27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

29 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion^

April 2022

01 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at The District^

02 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland^

03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion^

06 – Pheonix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre^

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^

08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at Cosmopolitan^

09 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

11 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater^

12 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum^

(^ = w/ BROCKHAMPTON)