Park Hye Jin Announces Debut Album Before I Die, Shares First Single

South Korea-born, L.A.-based musical multi-hyphenate Park Hye Jin has announced that she’ll follow one of 2020’s best EPs with her full-length debut Before I Die, out Sept. 10 on Ninja Tune. The producer, rapper, singer and DJ wrote, produced and performed the entire album, and offered a first preview Tuesday in the form of album opener “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance.”

Unlike the electro-trap banger of a Clams Casino/Take A Daytrip collab (“Y DON’T U”) she released in May, “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” is downtempo and melodic first and foremost, with a pumping 4/4 dance beat under soft piano and Hye Jin’s wistful vocals. The song is soaked with gratitude and reverence for music’s power to create community—what better way to celebrate that?

Hye Jin will support her debut in October with a handful of North American tour dates, including a co-headlining Brooklyn show with Shlohmo, and appearances at III Points Festival and Buku Festival in Miami and New Orleans, respectively.

Listen to “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” below and see the details of Before I Die further down, along with Park Hye Jin’s tour dates.

Before I Die Tracklist:

01. Let’s Sing Let’s Dance

02. I Need You

03. Before I Die

04. Good Morning Good Night

05. Me Trust Me

06. Where Did I Go

07. Never Give Up

08. Can I Get Your Number

09. Whatchu Doin Later

10. Sex With ME (DEFG)

11. Where Are You Think

12. Never Die

13. Hey, Hey, Hey

14. Sunday ASAP

15. i jus wanna be happy

Before I Die Album Art:

Park Hye Jin North American Tour Dates:

October

07 – Toronto, ON @ Coda

08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

22 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

23 – New Orleans, LA @ Buku Festival