Paste Session of the Day: Silvana Estrada

In 2006, Paste Magazine began capturing video performances of some of our favorite bands and Daytrotter began doing the same with audio. We joined forces five years later, and have since combined to capture 11,545 performances (and counting)—at the Paste Studios in Atlanta and New York; at the Daytrotter Studios in Davenport, Iowa, and Rock Island, Ill.; and at venues across the country and even internationally. We pride ourselves on the quality of these sessions and still can’t believe the range of amazing artists we’ve been able to work with. Every weekday we’ll highlight a favorite session from this deep and ever-growing catalog. Enjoy today’s Paste Session of the Day below!

Paste Studios made its international debut in 2021 when we headed to Antigua, Guatemala, thanks to our friends at Ilegal Mezcal, who hosted us at Cafe No Sé, the birthplace of the spirits company. It was there I first heard Silvana Estrada, a folk singer/songwriter from Veracruz, Mexico, with an angelic voice and an easy charm.

After a pair of albums with American jazz guitarist Charlie Hunter, Estrada released her debut solo album last January on Glassnote Records. She recorded it live, giving it a similar feel to what you can witness in the intimacy of Cafe No Sé here. You can watch the full session below or check out the individual tracks that follow. You can also watch our concert in Antigua—Ilegal Mezcal Presents: Gaby Moreno & Friends Acoustic Festival VIII—featuring songs by Estrada here.