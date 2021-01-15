Paste Studio on the Road Headed to Boston and New York

This month, the Paste Studio will be broadcasting live from two iconic Northeastern venues: Club Passim in Boston and the Cutting Room in New York.

With the pandemic keeping bands from from touring and stopping by the Paste Studio, Paste has been traveling to the bands to safely bring live music right into your home. We streamed 28 acts from Nashville last month and are now headed up the Eastern coast.

First up, we’ll be livestreaming a dozen session from Boston, co-presented by Club Passim, Wednesday, Jan. 20, through Friday, Jan. 22. The full lineup will be announced next week and will include Martin Sexton, Chris Smither and Melissa Ferrick.

Then, beginning Monday, Jan. 25, we’ll be set up at the Cutting Room in Manhattan for a full week co-presented by SHOWX, a new free app built to help independent musicians address some of the major challenges of the post-COVID, streaming-centric era. Among the 28 acts streaming live from New York are Steve Earle, Emily King, Jonathan Coulton and Michael C. Hall’s new band, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.

Check back next week for more details and full lineups.