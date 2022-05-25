Paste Studio at DelFest, May 26-29

Paste Studio is headed back out on the road, setting up at the 14th annual DelFest in Cumberland, Md., at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Festival hosts The Del McCoury Band will be performing an intimate set for our cameras, along with 15 other acts at the genre-spanning celebration of all things bluegrass adjacent. And like the festival itself, you can count on some surprise collaborations for our live-streaming audience.

You can stream each of the performances or check them out on demand at our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com.

Here’s the full lineup:

1:00pm ET – The Del McCoury Band

5:30pm ET – Anders Osborne & Jackie Greene

7:00pm ET – The Lil Smokies

1:40pm ET – Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

5:10pm ET – The Jerry Douglas Band

7:20pm ET – Steve Polz

12:30pm ET – Cabinet

2:10pm ET – Sierra Hull

4:05pm ET – Railroad Earth

5:45pm ET – Twisted Pine

4:55pm ET – The Price Sisters

7:15pm ET – Molly Tuttle w/Jerry Douglas