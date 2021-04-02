Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/3 - Gabby Moreno, Debi Nova, Azure Ray, Joyce Manor

By Josh Jackson  |  April 3, 2021  |  9:30am
Photos courtesy of the artists Music Features Paste Studio
Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm PT/3pm ET – Gaby Moreno

Guatemalan native Gaby Moreno sings in four languages and just as many genres on her nine albums since her 2009 debut, winning a Latin Grammy along the way. Her latest, ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks featuring Ry Cooder and Jackson Browne.

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET – Debi Nova

Dance-pop artist Debi Nova moved from Costa Rica to Los Angeles at the age of 17, and was soon singing with Ricky Martin and Britney Spears. Her latest album 3:33 has been nominated for Best Pop or Urban Album by the Grammys and Best Singer-Songwriter Album by the Latin Grammys.

5pm PT/8pm ET – Azure Ray

Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor have been moving westward since launching as the duo Azure Ray in Athens, Ga., in 2001 and then becoming part of the Omaha, Neb., music scene. During a couple of breaks, their music continued to find its way into the world on a variety of TV and movie soundtracks. Now they’re in LA, promoting their fifth album—and first full-length in a decade—2021’s Remedy.

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET – Joyce Manor

Joyce Manor is made up of Barry Johnson (vocals, guitar), Chase Knobbe (guitar), Matt Ebert (bass, vocals), and Pat Ware (drums), and the pop-punk quartet is celebrating a decade since their self-titled debut.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

March 29

12pm – Vintage Trouble
2:30pm – Night Beats
5:00pm – Scarypoolparty
7:30pm – Sunny War

March 30

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse
2:30pm – Lee Pardini
5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia
7:30pm – Pearl Charles

March 31

12:00pm – Rozzi
2:30pm – The Driver Era
5:00pm – Cory Henry
7:30pm – Run River North

April 1

12:00pm – Girlpool
2:30pm – Sir Sly
5:00pm – Jensen McRae
7:30pm – Sons of Silver

April 2

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun
2:30pm – Fences

April 3

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno
2:30pm – Debi Nova
5:00pm – Azure Ray
7:30pm – Joyce Manor

April 4

12:00pm – Josh Radnor
2:30pm – Natalie Bergman
5:00pm – Cary Brothers
7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock

