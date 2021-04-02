Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/3 - Gabby Moreno, Debi Nova, Azure Ray, Joyce Manor

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

Guatemalan native Gaby Moreno sings in four languages and just as many genres on her nine albums since her 2009 debut, winning a Latin Grammy along the way. Her latest, ¡Spangled! is a collaboration with Van Dyke Parks featuring Ry Cooder and Jackson Browne.

Dance-pop artist Debi Nova moved from Costa Rica to Los Angeles at the age of 17, and was soon singing with Ricky Martin and Britney Spears. Her latest album 3:33 has been nominated for Best Pop or Urban Album by the Grammys and Best Singer-Songwriter Album by the Latin Grammys.

Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor have been moving westward since launching as the duo Azure Ray in Athens, Ga., in 2001 and then becoming part of the Omaha, Neb., music scene. During a couple of breaks, their music continued to find its way into the world on a variety of TV and movie soundtracks. Now they’re in LA, promoting their fifth album—and first full-length in a decade—2021’s Remedy.

Joyce Manor is made up of Barry Johnson (vocals, guitar), Chase Knobbe (guitar), Matt Ebert (bass, vocals), and Pat Ware (drums), and the pop-punk quartet is celebrating a decade since their self-titled debut.

Here’s the full lineup (all times PDT):

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

7:30pm – Sunny War

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

2:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

7:30pm – Pearl Charles

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

12:00pm – Josh Radnor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock