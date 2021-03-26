Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles, March 29 - April 4

The Paste Studio takes its U.S. tour to the West Coast next week, setting up shop at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, Calif.

One of the things we’ve missed most this year is live music. With artists across the nation and the world stuck at home and unable to visit our studios, we’ve been traveling city to city, partnering with studios and venues to bring the high-quality live-stream sessions our audience has come to expect from the Paste Studio—all in a safe environment.

This week Paste and The Hotel Cafe present Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles, a streaming musical festival March 29 through April 4.

The lineup includes many of our favorite LA-based performers across a variety of genres— Jeff Rosenstock, Nick Waterhouse, Vintage Trouble, The Driver Era, La Santa Cecilia, Joyce Manor, Cary Brothers, Sir Sly, Wild Belle’s Natalie Bergman and many more.

All sessions will be streamed live on PasteMagazine.com, as well as our YouTube channel and Facebook page—subscribe and follow! And sign up for the Paste email newsletter to make sure you never miss a concert.

We’ll be setting up at LA’s Hotel Cafe to bring phenomenal live performances directly into your home. What started two decades ago as a community of close-knit singer songwriters has becoming one of the city’s favorite launching pads for musical careers, hosting early performances from now world-famous acts like Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Mumford and Sons, Sara Bareilles and many more.

Here’s the lineup (all times PDT) with more acts to be announced shortly:

12pm – Vintage Trouble

2:30pm – Night Beats

5:00pm – Scarypoolparty

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse

3:30pm – Lee Pardini

5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia

12:00pm – Rozzi

2:30pm – The Driver Era

5:00pm – Cory Henry

7:30pm – Run River North

12:00pm – Girlpool

2:30pm – Sir Sly

5:00pm – Jensen McRae

7:30pm – Sons of Silver

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun

2:30pm – Fences

2:30pm – Debi Nova

5:00pm – Azure Ray

7:30pm – Joyce Manor

2:30pm – Natalie Bergman

5:00pm – Cary Brothers

7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock