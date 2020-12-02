Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/2 - Daru Jones, Molly Tuttle, Tenille Townes, A.J. Croce

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 28 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.

We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Day Three kicks off at 12pm CT/1pm ET with the Daru Jones. The Grammy-winning drummer has worked with everyone from Jack White to Gloria Gaynor to Talib Kweli to Dwight Yoakum. He’ll be putting on a drum clinic for us.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, bluegrass multi-talent Molly Tuttle will be playing music from her brand-new album But I’d Rather Be With You. In addition to awards for her songwriting and vocal talent, she’s been named Guitarist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association and Instrumentalist of the Year by the Americana Music Association.

She’ll be followed by Tenille Townes at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Canadian country music singer has opened for Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town and had her Columbia Nashville debut in June, The Lemonade Stand, which features two Canadian country #1 hits, “Somebody’s Daughter” and “Jersey on the Wall (I’m Just Asking).”

A.J. Croce closes out Day 3 at 9pm CT/10pm ET. The son of folk singer Jim Croce, A.J. has 8 studio albums under his belt and has played with everyone from Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings to Ry Cooder and the Neville Brothers.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

12pm – Daru Jones

3pm – Molly Tuttle

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Margaret Glaspy

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Ruston Kelly

3pm – Thad Cockrell

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose