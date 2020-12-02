Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/3 - Kip Moore, Devon Gilfillian, Rodney Crowell, Caylee Hammack

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 29 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.
Country star Kip Moore will start things off for us at 12pm CT/1pm ET. The singer/songwriter has had four top 10 songs on country radio, including the #1 hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck.” The South Georgia native moved to Tennessee, signed to MCA Nashville and released his Platinum-selling debut in 2012. His latest album Wild World came out back in May.
At 3pm CT/4pm ET, soul singer/songwriter Devon Gilfillian will play songs from his debut album Black Hole Rainbow released at the beginning of this year. His career has gotten off to a fast start, as he’s already opened for artists like Mavis Staples, Gladys Knight and Grace Potter.
Rodney Crowell takes the stage at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Americana legend has two Grammy awards, 24 years apart. And before that, he had five #1 singles on country radio. He’s been living in Nashville since 1972 and got a job playing guitar with Emmylou Harris. He released his 21st album, Texas, last year.
Caylee Hammack ends Day 4 at 9pm CT/10pm ET. Her debut song “Family Tree” took country radio by storm last year and would have spent this year opening up for Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan if those tours hadn’t been canceled. Still, she was able to release her first album, If It Wasn’t for You back in August on Capitol Records Nashville.
Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):
12pm – Lera Lynn
3pm – Birds of Chicago
6pm – Lilly Hiatt
9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan
12pm – The War And Treaty
3pm – Sierra Hull
6pm – Brendan Benson
9pm – Jaime Wyatt
12pm – Daru Jones
3pm – Molly Tuttle
6pm – Tenille Townes
9pm – A.J. Croce
12pm – Kip Moore
3pm – Devon Gilfillian
6pm – Rodney Crowell
9pm – Caylee Hammack
12pm – Ruston Kelly
3pm – The Lone Bellow
6pm – Thad Cockrell
9pm – Larkin Poe
12pm – Ron Gallo
3pm – Amanda Shires
6pm – Moon Taxi
9pm – Langhorne Slim
12pm – Lady A
3pm – The SteelDrivers
6pm – Maggie Rose
9pm – Carly Pearce
11pm – Lindsay Ell