Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/3 - Kip Moore, Devon Gilfillian, Rodney Crowell, Caylee Hammack

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 29 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Country star Kip Moore will start things off for us at 12pm CT/1pm ET. The singer/songwriter has had four top 10 songs on country radio, including the #1 hit “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck.” The South Georgia native moved to Tennessee, signed to MCA Nashville and released his Platinum-selling debut in 2012. His latest album Wild World came out back in May.

At 3pm CT/4pm ET, soul singer/songwriter Devon Gilfillian will play songs from his debut album Black Hole Rainbow released at the beginning of this year. His career has gotten off to a fast start, as he’s already opened for artists like Mavis Staples, Gladys Knight and Grace Potter.

Rodney Crowell takes the stage at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Americana legend has two Grammy awards, 24 years apart. And before that, he had five #1 singles on country radio. He’s been living in Nashville since 1972 and got a job playing guitar with Emmylou Harris. He released his 21st album, Texas, last year.

Caylee Hammack ends Day 4 at 9pm CT/10pm ET. Her debut song “Family Tree” took country radio by storm last year and would have spent this year opening up for Reba McEntire and Luke Bryan if those tours hadn’t been canceled. Still, she was able to release her first album, If It Wasn’t for You back in August on Capitol Records Nashville.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

12pm – Daru Jones

3pm – Molly Tuttle

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Ruston Kelly

3pm – The Lone Bellow

6pm – Thad Cockrell

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose

9pm – Carly Pearce

11pm – Lindsay Ell