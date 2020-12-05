Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville 12/6 - Lady A, SteelDrivers, Maggie Rose & Carly Pearce

Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from the Instrumenthead Live studio in Nashville. We’ve invited 28 of Nashville’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our sessions at the Paste Studios in New York and Atlanta, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you in 2021.

Sunday, Dec. 6, is our final day in Nashville, and we’re going out with a bang. Kudos to the Paste Studio duo of Brad Wagner and Andrew Barkau.

Lady A will kick things off at 12pm CT/1pm ET. The eight-time Grammy winners have also racked up just about every other award a country group can earn since Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood released their double-platinum 2008 debut, Lady Antebellum. Their latest album Oceans came out just over a year ago, peaking at #2 on Billboard’s Country Album chart.

The SteelDrivers follow at 3pm CT/4pm ET. The Nashville bluegrass band has been recording music since 2008, including Grammy-winning The Muscle Shoals Recording. Their latest, this year’s Bad for You features new lead singer Kelvin Damrell.

Maggie Rose will join us at 6pm CT/7pm ET. The Maryland native and Opry Show regular has taken Nashville by storm since her 2013 full-length debut, bringing in pop, hip-hop and rock influences into her country songs.

Carly Pearce will close out our Paste Studio on the Road: Nashville series at 9pm CT/10pm ET. She left her home of Taylor Mill, Kent., at the age of 19 with dreams of Nashville country stardom, and they’ve been coming true, winning a Country Music Association Award for “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice and her second RIAA Platinum song.

Here’s the rest of the week’s lineup (all times CST):

12pm – Lera Lynn

3pm – Birds of Chicago

6pm – Lilly Hiatt

9pm – Aaron Lee Tasjan

12pm – The War And Treaty

3pm – Sierra Hull

6pm – Brendan Benson

9pm – Jaime Wyatt

12pm – Daru Jones

3pm – Molly Tuttle

6pm – Tenille Townes

9pm – A.J. Croce

12pm – Kip Moore

3pm – Devon Gilfillian

6pm – Rodney Crowell

9pm – Caylee Hammack

12pm – Lindsay Ell

3pm – The Lone Bellow

6pm – Thad Cockrell

9pm – Larkin Poe

12pm – Ron Gallo

3pm – Amanda Shires

6pm – Moon Taxi

9pm – Langhorne Slim

12pm – Lady A

3pm – The SteelDrivers

6pm – Maggie Rose

9pm – Carly Pearce