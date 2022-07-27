Paste Studio to Livestream at the Underground Music Showcase in Denver This Weekend

SPONSORED

Paste Studio on the Road will be in Denver this weekend (July 29-31) hosting sessions during the Underground Music Showcase, the Mile High City’s largest music festival and a vital platform for new music discovery. UMS will take over a stretch of Broadway between 6th Avenue and Alameda, boasting more than dozen stages and more than 100 bands. Weekend and single-day tickets are still available, hope to see you out there.

Our friends at Oskar Blues Brewery are providing an inexhaustible heap of yummy beers, meaning a delightfully well-lubricated weekend of sessions presented for your streaming pleasure (scroll down for the schedule).

Paste’s session booking mirrors the UMS festival lineup in its mix of internationally touring and Denver-based artists. We knew we had to capture performances by Liz Cooper, Con Brio, L.A. Witch and Death Valley Girls (and soooo many others) because they all rule. It was tough to whittle more than 100 artists down to 12.

Consider the sad-boy indie rock from Blvck Hippie, Americana tunes from Alysia Kraft’s solo debut album First Light and Denver-based roots rock badassery from King Cardinal. Consider Boulder’s own singer/songwriter Dafna, the devastating vocal harmonies of Daisy the Great and soulful vocals laid over the uncluttered beats of N3ptune & Rusty Steve. I’ve already discovered a half dozen artists who are now in my regular rotation—UMS booking delivered bigtime in 2022. Perhaps unsurprising given their more-than-20-year history, UMS and Oskar Blues know how to throw a party.

Paula and the top-shelf team at the Roxy on Broadway will host the Paste session series. We can’t wait to dive in and get wet. While these sessions aren’t open to the public IRL, please find the live-streaming schedule below and tune in via our Youtube and Facebook channels, as well as right here on PasteMagazine.com.

12pm MT – TBD

2pm MT – Blvck Hippie

4pm MT – Con Brio

6pm MT – Alysia Kraft

12pm MT – L.A. Witch

2pm MT – N3ptune & Rusty Steve

4pm MT – Liz Cooper

6pm MT – Dafna

12pm MT – Daisy The Great

2pm MT – TBD

4pm MT – Death Valley Girls

6pm MT – King Cardinal