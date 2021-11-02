Pavement Announce 2022 North American Tour

After initially revealing their plans to reunite in 2019—which were, of course, derailed by the pandemic—indie-rock giants Pavement announced a 2022 tour of the U.K. and E.U. earlier this year, after more than a decade of inactivity. Today’s (Nov. 2) big, eagerly anticipated update on the band’s live revival: their first North American tour in 12 years, set for next fall.

Pavement—Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West—disbanded in 1999 after releasing their fifth and final (for now, anyway) album, Terror Twilight. They reunited in 2010 to tour the world, playing four sold-out Central Park shows and headlining festivals including Coachella, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork.

In the summer of 2019, the band announced another reunion, with plans to return to Barcelona Sound’s Barcelona and Porto festivals in 2020. Unfortunately, the festival was one of many canceled due to coronavirus concerns, both that year and the year after. The good news is Pavement will finally make it back to the festival next summer, atop a truly eye-popping lineup.

As for the band’s U.S. run, it kicks off in San Diego on Sept. 7, with multi-night stands in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Atlanta, before concluding with an Oct. 11 show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. The band’s U.K./E.U. tour begins just a few days later, on Oct. 17. Tickets for their North American shows go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5—exact times will vary by market, per a rep for the band.

The band’s tour announcement press release also teases the eventual release of “an extravagant package of some sort or another—perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs” via Matador Records, who now handles the band’s catalog. Stay tuned for any further updates on that front.

See Pavement’s tour itinerary and admat below—ticket info is here. Revisit our picks for the 15 best Pavement tracks right here.

Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:

June

02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

September

07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October

01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

November

02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT