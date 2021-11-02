Pavement Announce 2022 North American Tour

After initially revealing their plans to reunite in 2019—which were, of course, derailed by the pandemic—indie-rock giants Pavement announced a 2022 tour of the U.K. and E.U. earlier this year, after more than a decade of inactivity. Today’s (Nov. 2) big, eagerly anticipated update on the band’s live revival: their first North American tour in 12 years, set for next fall.
Pavement—Mark Ibold, Scott “Spiral Stairs” Kannberg, Stephen Malkmus, Bob Nastanovich and Steve West—disbanded in 1999 after releasing their fifth and final (for now, anyway) album, Terror Twilight. They reunited in 2010 to tour the world, playing four sold-out Central Park shows and headlining festivals including Coachella, Primavera Sound and Pitchfork.
In the summer of 2019, the band announced another reunion, with plans to return to Barcelona Sound’s Barcelona and Porto festivals in 2020. Unfortunately, the festival was one of many canceled due to coronavirus concerns, both that year and the year after. The good news is Pavement will finally make it back to the festival next summer, atop a truly eye-popping lineup.
As for the band’s U.S. run, it kicks off in San Diego on Sept. 7, with multi-night stands in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn and Atlanta, before concluding with an Oct. 11 show at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. The band’s U.K./E.U. tour begins just a few days later, on Oct. 17. Tickets for their North American shows go on sale this Friday, Nov. 5—exact times will vary by market, per a rep for the band.
The band’s tour announcement press release also teases the eventual release of “an extravagant package of some sort or another—perhaps one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs” via Matador Records, who now handles the band’s catalog. Stay tuned for any further updates on that front.
See Pavement’s tour itinerary and admat below—ticket info is here. Revisit our picks for the 15 best Pavement tracks right here.
Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:
June
02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
September
07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
October
01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT
23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
November
02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT
11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT