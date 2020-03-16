Watch Perfume Genius Get Down and Dirty in the Music Video for "On The Floor"

Oh, to be basking in the sunlight, writhing in the dirt and feeling no anxiety over touching your face. Perfume Genius takes us back to a simpler time (like, two weeks ago), when being outdoors wasn’t seen as a luxury and climbing all over another person wasn’t a health risk, in the self-directed music video for “On The Floor,” the latest single from the musician’s forthcoming record Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, out May 15 via Matador.

Last month, Perfume Genius released “Describe,” the first single from Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which alluded to a pop-forward sound on the new album. “On The Floor” also heavily leans into a full-blown pop sound—a jubilant exploration of love, sex and physicality.

“I wanted to feel more open, more free and spiritually wild,” says Mike Hadreas, the man behind the Perfume Genius moniker. “And I’m in a place now where those feelings are very close—but it can border on being unhinged. I wrote these songs as a way to be more patient, more considered—to pull at all these chaotic threads hovering around me and weave them in to something warm, thoughtful and comforting”

You can watch the music video for “On The Floor” below and check out the tentative tour dates for Perfume Genius further down. You can revisit the details of Set My Heart On Fire Immediately here.

