Pet Fox Share Explosive New Single, "It Won't Last"

Boston rockers Pet Fox have shared the latest preview of A Face In Your Life, their third full-length, due out June 17 on Exploding in Sound Records. “It Won’t Last” arrives alongside an updated set of U.S. tour dates to coincide with the band’s new release.

The third A Face In Your Life single after “Checked Out” and “Only Warning,” “It Won’t Last” is, in vocalist/guitarist Theo Hartlett’s (Ovlov) words, “another quick track with minimal vocals—this song is about letting your feelings get the best of you in both the best and worst ways. Sometimes I wake up in an incredibly good mood and ride that wave all day, but some days it’s quite the opposite and I must decide for myself if I’m going to dwell on the bad or do something to try to turn things around.”

“It Won’t Last” gallops ahead at a quicker pace than its predecessors, yet Jesse Weiss’ (formerly of Palehound) drums and Morgan Luzzi’s (Ovlov) bass push the pedal down without ever revving the track up into the red. Hartlett’s riff navigates what feels like his entire fretboard, rising and falling like the mercurial moods his lyrics explore. His focused vocals complement incendiary guitars in the choruses, another reflection of the fact that “It Won’t Last” is both a warning and a comfort.

A Face In Your Life finds Pet Fox opting not to self-produce for the first time, working with engineer Ethan Dussault of Somerville, Massachusetts’ New Alliance Audio. Seth Engel (Ratboys, NNAMDÏ, Mister Goblin) mixed the record.

Listen to “It Won’t Last” below and see Pet Fox’s updated tour slate further down. You can preorder A Face In Your Life here.

Pet Fox Tour Dates:

June

11 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Windjammer w/ A Very Special Episode, Debbie Dopamine, & Climates

20 – Boston, MA @ Midway Cafe w/ Spirits Having Fun, Floatie, Squitch, & Kevin Wynd

25 – Brighton, MA @ Brinstar w/ Denzil Leach, Clifford, & Hi-Fi

July

21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right w/ Editrix *

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Launderette Records w/ Pinkwash and Fast Car Slow Car *

23 – Washington DC @DC9 w/ Magazine Beach and Carmen Canedo *

24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Government Center w/ The Zells *

25 – Detroit, MI @ Outer Limits Lounge w/ Zastava and Chloe Drallos (from Zilched) *

26 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bliss w/ Floatie and The Deals *

27 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop w/ Mud Whale and Jason Kaminski *

28 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar w/ Bad Bloom and Pluck *

29 – Somerville, MA @ NICE FEST at The Rockwell *

(* – w/ Maneka)