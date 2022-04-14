Phoebe Bridgers Shares "Sidelines," New Single from Hulu's Conversations with Friends

Everyone’s favorite singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new single, “Sidelines,” the only original song she plans to release this year, per a press release. The track was written for forthcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends, which premieres on the streamer on May 15.
The show, which is based on a Sally Rooney novel of the same name, tapped Bridgers to write the song after finding out she was a longtime fan of the author. Though Rooney’s story served as the main inspiration, the track (which was co-written with frequent collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley) is unmistakably Bridgers’, filled with poignant lyrics about isolation and relationship fears. “Watch the world from the sidelines / Had nothing to prove / Until you came into my life / Gave me something to lose,” she sings over warm strings and keyboards, introducing a blend of acoustic and synthetic sounds that seem to mirror the conflicting feelings the song’s narrator has about their relationship with its subject. It serves as a heartfelt turning point between Punisher and whatever the singer has in store for us next, giving fans something that sounds like signature Bridgers to hold them over as they wait.
Early last month, Bridgers announced a mammoth tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe that would last through August, and she’s just added more dates to the itinerary. Newly announced dates include second shows added in Brooklyn, Vancouver, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as three more shows at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton. She’s also announced a third New York date at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens and a new show in Amsterdam.
Check out the trailer for Conversations with Friends featuring “Sidelines” below, and stream the full song here. Keep scrolling for Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session and an updated list of her 2022 tour dates.
Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:
April
13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
May
13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest
24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June
01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors
03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
14 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell^
15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
16 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium^
20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park
22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland^
24-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury
26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
July
02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival
03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival
08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
20 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live^
22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo^
26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
27 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^
28 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^
29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^
August
07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre^
23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park^
25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
(^ = Newly Added Date)