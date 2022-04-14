Phoebe Bridgers Shares "Sidelines," New Single from Hulu's Conversations with Friends

Everyone’s favorite singer/songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has shared a new single, “Sidelines,” the only original song she plans to release this year, per a press release. The track was written for forthcoming Hulu series Conversations with Friends, which premieres on the streamer on May 15.

The show, which is based on a Sally Rooney novel of the same name, tapped Bridgers to write the song after finding out she was a longtime fan of the author. Though Rooney’s story served as the main inspiration, the track (which was co-written with frequent collaborator Marshall Vore and Ruby Rain Henley) is unmistakably Bridgers’, filled with poignant lyrics about isolation and relationship fears. “Watch the world from the sidelines / Had nothing to prove / Until you came into my life / Gave me something to lose,” she sings over warm strings and keyboards, introducing a blend of acoustic and synthetic sounds that seem to mirror the conflicting feelings the song’s narrator has about their relationship with its subject. It serves as a heartfelt turning point between Punisher and whatever the singer has in store for us next, giving fans something that sounds like signature Bridgers to hold them over as they wait.

Early last month, Bridgers announced a mammoth tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe that would last through August, and she’s just added more dates to the itinerary. Newly announced dates include second shows added in Brooklyn, Vancouver, Glasgow and Manchester, as well as three more shows at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton. She’s also announced a third New York date at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens and a new show in Amsterdam.

Check out the trailer for Conversations with Friends featuring “Sidelines” below, and stream the full song here. Keep scrolling for Bridgers’ 2017 Paste Studio session and an updated list of her 2022 tour dates.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

April

13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

May

13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest

24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June

01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors

03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

14 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell^

15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

16 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium^

20 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview Park

22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland^

24-25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury

26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

July

02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter Festival

03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Festival

08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

20 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live^

22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

24 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo^

26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

27 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^

28 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^

29 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton^

August

07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland

18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre^

23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park^

25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

(^ = Newly Added Date)