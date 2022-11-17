Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine"

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a holiday charity cover for the sixth year running, with proceeds from her rendition of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Bridgers produced the cover alongside her longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and it features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg and Paul Mescal, as well as vocals, violin and whistling by Andrew Bird.
Bridgers’ past holiday covers include “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, Simon & Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” and, most recently, Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”
The indie-rock breakout has shared new music only sparingly in 2022. In the spring, she released a song called “Sidelines” for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends, her only proper new material of the year, and in the summer, she covered The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” for Minions: The Rise of Gru. Last month, she and Bird collaborated on a musical interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s poem “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.”
Currently winding down her Punisher world tour, Bridgers will play in Mexico, New Zealand and Australia over the next few months. In spring 2023, she’ll support Taylor Swift at a series of stadium shows in Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hope you got tickets!
Listen to Bridgers’ “So Much Wine” cover below, and find her 2017 Paste Studio session and tour dates further down.
Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:
November
20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
January 2023
30 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival
February 2023
04 – Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway Festival
05 – Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival
06 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
08 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
10 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival
11 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival
12 – Perth, Australia @ Laneway Festival
May 2023
05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*
12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*
19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*
26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*
(* – supporting Taylor Swift)