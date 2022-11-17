Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Handsome Family's "So Much Wine"

Phoebe Bridgers has shared a holiday charity cover for the sixth year running, with proceeds from her rendition of The Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine” to benefit the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Bridgers produced the cover alongside her longtime collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska, and it features Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, Sebastian Steinberg and Paul Mescal, as well as vocals, violin and whistling by Andrew Bird.

Bridgers’ past holiday covers include “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” with Jackson Browne, Simon & Garfunkel’s “‘7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” with Fiona Apple and The National‘s Matt Berninger, Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” and, most recently, Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

The indie-rock breakout has shared new music only sparingly in 2022. In the spring, she released a song called “Sidelines” for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends, her only proper new material of the year, and in the summer, she covered The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love” for Minions: The Rise of Gru. Last month, she and Bird collaborated on a musical interpretation of Emily Dickinson’s poem “I felt a Funeral, in my Brain.”

Currently winding down her Punisher world tour, Bridgers will play in Mexico, New Zealand and Australia over the next few months. In spring 2023, she’ll support Taylor Swift at a series of stadium shows in Nashville; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Hope you got tickets!

Listen to Bridgers’ “So Much Wine” cover below, and find her 2017 Paste Studio session and tour dates further down.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates:

November

20 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

January 2023

30 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Laneway Festival

February 2023

04 – Brisbane, Australia @ Laneway Festival

05 – Sydney, Australia @ Laneway Festival

06 – Sydney, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion

08 – Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

10 – Adelaide, Australia @ Laneway Festival

11 – Melbourne, Australia @ Laneway Festival

12 – Perth, Australia @ Laneway Festival

May 2023

05 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

07 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium*

12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field*

19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium*

26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium*

(* – supporting Taylor Swift)