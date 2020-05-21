Hear Phosphorescent Play Pride Tracks & More on This Day in 2007

Phosphorescent, aka Matthew Houck, is one of indie-folk’s greats. Originally born in Alabama, establishing his music career in Athens, Ga., and eventually relocating to the Americana mecca, Nashville, Houck has been performing and releasing music for nearly 20 years. On his most recent album, 2018’s C’est La Vie, Houck sounded “bemused but happy, like a man still learning to navigate and appreciate a whole new existence,” according to our critic.

In 2007, he was hot on the heels of the release of his third album Pride, a short record at eight songs, and stopped by the Daytrotter studio to perform a few of them. His dusky, husky voices shines through on this beautiful four-song set featuring “Cocaine Lights” and “A Death, A Proclamation,” both from Pride, as well as “Little” (parts one and two), from his 2003 full-length debut A Hundred Times Or More, as well as “Worried Blues,” an old standard famously covered by Bob Dylan.

Listen to Phosphorescent’s 2007 Daytrotter session below, and/or download/stream it on NoiseTrade right here. While you’re at it, watch Phosphorescent play his hit “Song For Zula” at the Newport Folk Festival in 2013 via the Paste vault, further down.