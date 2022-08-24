Pinkshift Reclaim Their Space on Ferocious New Single "GET OUT"

Baltimore power trio Pinkshift are back with another new single ahead of their debut album Love Me Forever, coming Oct. 21 on Hopeless Records. A quick-hitting, thrash-punk middle finger to oppressors, “GET OUT” is out now alongside an animated music video.
“‘GET OUT’ is an anthem to be utilized to take space where it’s not inherently given to us,” explains vocalist Ashrita Kumar in a statement. “It’s a blatant attack against the white supremacist and patriarchal colonizers of our bodies, homes and ways of life, and it’s an expression of pure and unapologetic rage that stands in defense of our autonomy.’
“GET OUT” sets a racing pace from the starting gun, with Paul Vallejo’s riff and Myron Houngbedji’s drums lending a ferocity of their own to Kumar’s Paramore-punk vocals. Here, Pinkshift are less focused on the hooks of previous singles “nothing (in my head)” and “i’m not crying, you’re crying,” and more intent on blaring an unflinching “Fuck off!” through a bullhorn at the systemic gears so keen on grinding marginalized people down—the band has fittingly dedicated “GET OUT” to the Supreme Court at recent live shows.
Pinkshift will support their forthcoming debut album—which they recorded with behind-the-scenes dynamo Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, many more)—on a North American tour this fall, with over two-dozen dates in the U.S. and Canada, including a handful with Destroy Boys. You can get tickets here.
Watch the “GET OUT” video and see Pinkshift’s upcoming tour dates below.
Pinkshift Tour Dates:
September
10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*
11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground*
13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*
14 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck*
October
20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
21 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
23 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
26 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
29 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
November
01 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
02 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins
09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
11 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
14 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective
15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club
17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)
18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
(* with Destroy Boys)