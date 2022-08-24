Pinkshift Reclaim Their Space on Ferocious New Single "GET OUT"

Baltimore power trio Pinkshift are back with another new single ahead of their debut album Love Me Forever, coming Oct. 21 on Hopeless Records. A quick-hitting, thrash-punk middle finger to oppressors, “GET OUT” is out now alongside an animated music video.

“‘GET OUT’ is an anthem to be utilized to take space where it’s not inherently given to us,” explains vocalist Ashrita Kumar in a statement. “It’s a blatant attack against the white supremacist and patriarchal colonizers of our bodies, homes and ways of life, and it’s an expression of pure and unapologetic rage that stands in defense of our autonomy.’

“GET OUT” sets a racing pace from the starting gun, with Paul Vallejo’s riff and Myron Houngbedji’s drums lending a ferocity of their own to Kumar’s Paramore-punk vocals. Here, Pinkshift are less focused on the hooks of previous singles “nothing (in my head)” and “i’m not crying, you’re crying,” and more intent on blaring an unflinching “Fuck off!” through a bullhorn at the systemic gears so keen on grinding marginalized people down—the band has fittingly dedicated “GET OUT” to the Supreme Court at recent live shows.

Pinkshift will support their forthcoming debut album—which they recorded with behind-the-scenes dynamo Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw, many more)—on a North American tour this fall, with over two-dozen dates in the U.S. and Canada, including a handful with Destroy Boys. You can get tickets here.

Watch the “GET OUT” video and see Pinkshift’s upcoming tour dates below.

Pinkshift Tour Dates:

September

10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

11 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground*

13 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa*

14 – Toronto, ON @ The Hard Luck*

October

20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

21 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

23 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

25 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

26 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

29 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

November

01 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

02 – Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

08 – Dallas, TX @ Ruins

09 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

11 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

14 – Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr Collective

15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Milestone Club

17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Zone One)

18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

(* with Destroy Boys)