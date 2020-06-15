Polaris Music Prize Reveals 2020 Long List

The Polaris Music Prize has announced its Long List—a collection of 40 albums released by Canadian artists in contention for the Canadian Album of the Year and its accompanying $50,000 prize. The list was announced through a video posted on its YouTube channel and Facebook page, which was presented by past Polaris Prize nominees. Watch below.

“This period of reflection is leading to the creation of strong new work by strong new voices in music,” said Carolyn Warren, Canada Council for the Arts’ Director General, Arts Granting Program Division.

The Short List of 10 albums will be announced on July 15 via a CBC Music radio special, and the 2020 Polaris Music Prize-winning album will be revealed live on the CBC Gem streaming service and CBC Music website sometime this fall. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Here is the 2020 Long List for the Polaris Music Prize:

Allie X – Cape God

Anachnid – Dreamweaver

Aquakultre – Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble

Begonia – Fear

P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou – Suddenly

Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01

Chocolat – Jazz engagé

Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe

Corridor – Junior

Dvsn – A Muse In Her Feelings

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

Ice Cream – FED UP

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1

Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity?

Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz

Nêhiyawak – nipiy

OBUXUM – Re-Birth

Owen Pallett – Island

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett – 44

William Prince – Reliever

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Riit – ataataga

Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey

U.S. Girls – Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk – New Ways

Wares – Survival

The Weeknd – After Hours

WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo – GLU