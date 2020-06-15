Polaris Music Prize Reveals 2020 Long List

The Polaris Music Prize has announced its Long List—a collection of 40 albums released by Canadian artists in contention for the Canadian Album of the Year and its accompanying $50,000 prize. The list was announced through a video posted on its YouTube channel and Facebook page, which was presented by past Polaris Prize nominees. Watch below.
“This period of reflection is leading to the creation of strong new work by strong new voices in music,” said Carolyn Warren, Canada Council for the Arts’ Director General, Arts Granting Program Division.
The Short List of 10 albums will be announced on July 15 via a CBC Music radio special, and the 2020 Polaris Music Prize-winning album will be revealed live on the CBC Gem streaming service and CBC Music website sometime this fall. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Here is the 2020 Long List for the Polaris Music Prize:
Allie X – Cape God
Anachnid – Dreamweaver
Aquakultre – Legacy
Marie-Pierre Arthur – Des feux pour voir
Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
Badge Époque Ensemble – Badge Époque Ensemble
Begonia – Fear
P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1
Caribou – Suddenly
Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01
Chocolat – Jazz engagé
Louis-Jean Cormier – Quand la nuit tombe
Corridor – Junior
Dvsn – A Muse In Her Feelings
Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus
Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone
Ice Cream – FED UP
Junia-T – Studio Monk
Kaytranada – Bubba
Flore Laurentienne – Volume 1
Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity?
Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz
Nêhiyawak – nipiy
OBUXUM – Re-Birth
Owen Pallett – Island
Pantayo – Pantayo
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Joel Plaskett – 44
William Prince – Reliever
Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE CAME TO KILL US
Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
Riit – ataataga
Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey
U.S. Girls – Heavy Light
Leif Vollebekk – New Ways
Wares – Survival
The Weeknd – After Hours
WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down
Witch Prophet – DNA Activation
Zen Bamboo – GLU